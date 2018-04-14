Martha’s: Best of the Beach 2018 Breakfast omelet

Could it be that the omelets at Martha’s taste a little better because of the ocean breeze, or perhaps their sunny patio or homey interior? We don’t know, but we suspect that there’s at least some effect. Perhaps the cooks and servers are a bit more inspired to do their best by their environment. Either way, the egg pancakes are unusually light and fluffy, the fillings fresh and flavorful, and the hash browns on the sideshow up with the right balance of crisp and soft. An omelet here is a full meal and based on the number of bicycles parked here any time they’re open, a lot of patrons are working them off as soon as they depart.

Martha’s 22nd St. Grill

25 22nd St., Hermosa Beach

(310) 376-7786

Runner-up: Eat at Joe’s

400 N. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach

(310) 376-9570

originaleatatjoes.com