Manhattan Beach About Town

Budget workshop

Join the conversation about the city’s financial future at a Community Budget Social on Tuesday, January 30 from 6-8 p.m. at the Joslyn Community Center.

This social marks the beginning of Manhattan Beach’s two-year budget process; its intention is to obtain input from the public to identify new priorities or needs. At the Community Budget Social, residents are invited to “socialize “ with City staff to learn more about how money is allocated within the City and identify where they would like to see more services. Each participant will have the opportunity to show whether they would like to “enhance,” “maintain,” or “reduce” the services provided. This information will be given to the City Council in order to help inform their decisions on the FY 2018-2020 budgets.

As in previous years, the City will use the Pillars of Success from the its Strategic Plan to help shape the budget, which are: strong governance that values meaningful resident engagement; excellent city services provided by an aligned and committed workforce; financial sustainability; environmental stewardship; effective physical asset management; and economic vitality.

Take an online survey and share your priorities from the comfort of your own home at citymb.info/city-services/open-city-hall. To attend the social, email budget@citymb.info to RSVP.