Manhattan Beach About Town

Irvine farewell

The City Council on Tuesday night honored Chief of Police Eve Irvine, who after six years at the helm of the Manhattan Beach Police Department will depart at the end of the year. She will be sworn in as chief of police for the Torrance Police Department Jan. 9.

Irvine was the first female chief of MBPD.

“I don’t want to make this a woman thing because you are just a fabulous police chief,” said Councilperson Nancy Hersman said. “You started as a police officer, but you have shown such leadership — for other women, and girls, to show what they can do. It’s not a policeman, it’s a police officer. We are just proud you were our chief.”

“Thank you from all of us. Thank you from the women and girls in our community. And you are going to make that same impression in Torrance. They are lucky.”

Irvine, who wasn’t aware she was being honored until an hour before the meeting, was visibly moved by the council’s tribute.

“I want to thank the city for seeing something in me and giving me the opportunity to be the Manhattan Beach police chief. That was amazing. I’ve been humbled and honored to be a part of this city.”