Manhattan Beach About Town

Winter concert

The Mira Costa High School bands will host their annual Winter Concert Friday night beginning at 7 p.m. at the MCHS auditorium. Under the direction of Joel Carlson, performances will include the  Symphonic Band, the Wind Ensemble, the Wind Symphony, and the Jazz Band. The concert will also be live-streamed at the “Mira Costa High School Bands” page on Facebook and will be recorded, with downloads available for purchase. See MiraCostaBands.com for more information.

 

Holiday Stroll

The 10th Annual North Manhattan Beach Holiday Stroll takes place Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. between 32nd and 42nd streets along Highland Avenue. The event will feature decorated storefronts, face painting, cotton candy, wine, coffee, live music, and a special appearance by Santa Claus at “The Miracle on 34th St.”

by Mark McDermott

