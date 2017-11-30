Manhattan Beach About Town

Cans for strings

Bring two cans of food and get your guitar restrung for free at the Dietz Brothers Music open house on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event also features live music from noon to 4 and a Paul Reed Smith Guitars trunk show. All food donated will go to St. Margaret’s Center. 240 S. Sepulveda Blvd. Call 310-379-6799 for more information.

Spaghetti no more

The Manhattan Beach Firefighters Association has announced the cancellation of its annual spaghetti dinner, which for the last 20 years has taken place on the second Sunday in December at Fire Station #1. The event enabled the Manhattan Beach Firefighters to donate to local charities within the South Bay. MBFA will continue to welcome the community to its other events, including the 4th annual Chili Cookoff on January 27. The Manhattan Beach Firefighters Association would like to say thank you to the community for its continued support.

Sandy Casey Benefit Concert

To honor the memory of Sandy Casey, the Manhattan Beach Rotary Club, and Mira Costa Interact Club are presenting an evening of music by classical guitarist and international performer Felix Kellaway, the Manhattan Beach Middle School Madrigal Singers and vocalist Joel Ruben. The benefit concert will be performed Saturday, December 9, at 7 p.m. in the Mira Costa High School Theater.

Casey, a special education teacher at MBMS, was one of the Las Vegas mass shooting victims. In a statement from the school district, she was described this way: “She is loved by students and colleagues alike and will be remembered for her sense of humor, her passion for her work, her devotion to her students, and her commitment to continuing her own learning and to taking on whatever new projects came her way.”

Proceeds from this benefit concert will fund a scholarship to a student who demonstrates an interest in teaching children with special needs. Tickets are $20 and are available at benefit.mbrotary.org and at the door.