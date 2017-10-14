Manhattan Beach about town
Older Adults
open house
The Manhattan Beach Older Adults program is hosting its first Open House on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Joslyns Community Center (1601 N. Valley Dr.). The event will feature interactive workshops and information about programs, including arts, drama, technology classes, trips, fitness activities, and games. Light refreshments will be available. Call 310-802-5430 for more information.
Hometown Fair
Michele Reniche’s artwork reimagines Melania Trump’s $55,000 jacket as a beacon of resistance. It was on view last weekend at the Manhattan Beach Hometown Fair.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login