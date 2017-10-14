Advertisement
 Added on October 14, 2017  Mark McDermott  

Manhattan Beach about town

Older Adults

open house

The Manhattan Beach Older Adults program is hosting its first Open House on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Joslyns Community Center (1601 N. Valley Dr.). The event will feature interactive workshops and information about programs, including arts, drama, technology classes, trips, fitness activities, and games. Light refreshments will be available. Call 310-802-5430 for more information.

Hometown Fair

Michele Reniche’s artwork reimagines Melania Trump’s $55,000 jacket as a beacon of resistance. It was on view last weekend at the Manhattan Beach Hometown Fair.

by Mark McDermott

