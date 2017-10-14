Manhattan Beach about town

Hermosa Beach delivers in Hermosa fashion for Subaru Pacific Hotdoggers Surf Contest The wind was offshore. The air and water were 70 degrees. And a south swell was delivering head high sets. But being Hermosa and being fall, the winter sandbars hadn’t formed and the waves were closing out close to shore for the Subaru Pacific Hotdoggers contest.…

South Bay surfer Donny Miller dies following fall Donald “Donny” Miller, one of the South Bay’s top surfers in the early 1980s, died Sunday from injuries sustained when he jumped from the third story balcony of an apartment building in the 200 block of Monterey Boulevard in Hermosa Beach.…