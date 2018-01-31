Manhattan Beach About Town

State of the City

The State of the City, presented by the Manhattan Beach Chamber of Commerce, takes place Feb. 7 from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Joslyn Community Center. The event will feature a panel discussion moderated by Mayor Amy Howorth that includes leaders from several sectors in the city, including MBUSD Superintendent Michael Matthews, Chamber CEO Mark Lipps, MBPD Chief Derrick Abell, Interim City Manager Bruce Moe, and business leaders representing every area of town.

Lipps has made several changes to the annual event, including making it free of charge and open to the public.

“I believe the State of the City should be open to all residents and local business to attend without having to pay $45 to $55, as in the past,” he said. “Everyone should have the opportunity to meet face to face with our city leaders and elected. We will rely on our wonderful corporate sponsors to pay for the event. We have the best corporate sponsors in the South Bay.”

Lipps also placed a new emphasis on having business leaders outside the downtown and North Manhattan Beach corridors represented.

“In the past, MB Downtown was always represented, sometimes the North End,” he said. “This year I wanted to make sure all of our city sales corridors were represented. Rosecrans, Sepulveda, downtown and North Manhattan. I thought it would be more engaging to have the areas represented in a panel discussion and Mayor Howorth graciously accepted the position of moderator.”

Another change will be two opportunities for unfiltered audience Q&A with participants. The event will be aired live on community access Channel 8. For more information, see manhattanbeachchamber.com or call 310-545-5313.

Library late night

The Main Library is hosting “Late Night at the LIbrary: Art, Drinks, and Discussion” on Feb. 9 from 8 to 10 p.m. Artist Chuck Hohng speaks about the meaning behind his signature bears featured in his exhibition, “Toyetic” on display at the Manhattan Beach Art Center and Manhattan Beach Library. Light refreshments and wine provided by Critic’s Choice Catering. This event is free to the public.