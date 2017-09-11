Manhattan Beach September 11 memorial service a reminder of need for eternal vigilance

by Kevin Cody

Manhattan Beach Mayor David Lesser remembered his cousin, a trader with Cantor Fitzgerald. Lesser’s cousin was among the New York investment bank’s 658 employees who died during the September 11, 2001 attack on the World Trade Center.

Resident Dyan Martins, an American Airlines flight attendant for 30 years, remembered fellow crew members Ann Sweeney and Chuck Burlingame. Sweeney was a flight attendant on American Airlines Flight 11, flying from Boston to Los Angeles on September 11, 2001 when al-Qaeda hijackers crashed her jet into the North tower of the World Trade Center.

Burlingame, a former Navy pilot and a “big, strong guy,” Martins recalled, was captain of American Airlines Flight 77 on September 11, 2001, when al-Qaeda hijackers crashed his jet into the Pentagon.

Seemingly everyone who attended the Manhattan Beach 911 Memorial Service Monday morning felt a personal connection to 9/11. Contractor Scott Yanofsky, with help from Steve Olikes and Mark Bush, built the memorial outside the Police and Fire department, where the service was held. Fire Captain Tim O’Brien and retired firefighter Jeff Sanders went to New York in the aftermath of the attack to help in the recovery efforts. They returned with two 15-foot sections of steel i-beams from the Trade Center, which Manhattan Beach architect Pat Killen incorporated into the memorial’s design.

Councilwoman Amy Howorth had a first grade child at Robinson Elementary School son September 11, 2001. After the attacks, she spoke with Robinson School principal Nancy Doyle about holding an annual memorial assembly at the school. What became known as America’s Assembly is now held every September 11 at Robinson and also at Grand View, where Doyle is now principal

Fire Chief Robert Espinosa reminded the attendees that 9/11 memorial services help prevent the passage of time from erasing memories of an event that must never be forgotten.

The services were closed with a prayer led by Manhattan Beach Police Lt. Ryan Small, the police department chaplain and pastor of the Greater New Jerusalem Baptist Church in Los Angeles.

“There are many faiths among us. Let us all thank the Lord for this opportunity to share our remembrances of the citizens, fire, police and military personnel who lost their lives in 911. We ask the Lord for peace over this land,” Lt. Small said. ER