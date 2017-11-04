Manhattan Beach Police Beat

Strand chase

According to Manhattan Beach Police Department reports, officers responded to multiple reports of a man annoying people near in the north end of the city near the Strand. The first two times the man was located, he was identified, he cooperated with officers and was released after no crime was determined to have occurred. However, when officers attempted to contact the man after a third call, he fled the location on the sand, toward the ocean. Officers gave chase. The man allegedly armed himself with a knife and charged at one of the pursuing officers. A Conducted Energy Device (TASER) was used on the suspect but had little effect. Numerous officers responded to the scene and the man was taken into custody after fighting with assisting police officers. The suspect was treated by lifeguards and Manhattan Beach Fire Department personnel at the scene. He was subsequently transported to a local hospital for treatment. No officers or bystanders were injured.

No bears on Sepulveda

The northbound lanes of Sepulveda Boulevard at 8th Street in Manhattan Beach were shut down for about an hour on Oct. 26 after staff at the Crimson Hotel reported being overcome by fumes. After fire trucks arrived, it was determined that the fumes came from a can of bear spray that had been inadvertently opened.