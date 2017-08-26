Manhattan Beach Police Beat

Burglars busted

A call from a vigilant neighbor led to the arrest of three men caught ransacking a parked, unlocked car on Pine Avenue last week, according to Manhattan Beach Police Department reports.

On August 7 at about 2 a.m., police responded to what appeared to be a burglary in progress on Pine Avenue, near 19th Street. The witness who called the police had just shouted at the alleged burglars, who fled towards 19th. M.B.P.D. officers located a possible suspect vehicle leaving the area and conducted a traffic stop. Two suspects were contacted in the vehicle. During the officer’s investigation, officers discovered the suspects had allegedly entered an unlocked vehicle and used the garage door remote to open a garage. The suspects then ransacked another vehicle inside the attached garage, according to police. The men arrested, Los Angeles residents Rolando Magana and Rolando Garcia, were charged with burglary and booked at the Manhattan Beach jail. The third suspect was not located. Anyone with information on the outstanding suspect or anyone in the area of 1900 to 2000 blocks Pine Avenue with video surveillance depicting the outstanding suspect is asked to call Detective Traci Navarrette at (310) 802-5125.