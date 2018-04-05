Manhattan Beach About Town

No love

for LOVE

The City Council Tuesday night rejected a proposal to place the famed “LOVE” sculpture by artist Robert Indiana near the pier. The owner of the sculptor, Warren Lichtenstein, had offered its use for at least five years with the understanding that it would be located near the pier. The council rejected its placement there as out of character with the pier aesthetic and suggested two alternate locations — the City Hall Plaza, and Metlox Plaza.

Cultural Arts director Martin Betz said he believed the loan was contingent on the sculpture being installed near the pier. The city’s cost to acquire the sculpture would be $25,000 for shipping and installation. Mayor Amy Howorth was the only voice in support of the sculpture being installed near the pier. “I think it’s a bargain, actually, if people can believe that at $25,000 to have a world-class — one of the most iconic, by the way, pieces of public art…I think it’s an incredible opportunity, and I think we need to try to make it work.”

“As if the pier isn’t iconic enough,” said Councilperson Steve Napolitano. “We’ve got four square miles with lots of locations, and the message of LOVE is, I think, appropriate in a lot of those…. Why are we congregating everything at the pier?”

Betz said he’d consult with Lichtenstein and see if an alternative location can be worked out.