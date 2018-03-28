Manhattan Beach About Town
Teen brains
The “Make It Count” speaker Series at Mira Costa will be presenting ”The 17-year-old Brain and How it is affected by Stress” at the Small Theater on The Mira Costa Campus on April 11 at 12:20 p.m. This event is free to students and community members.
Understanding how the brain develops has been a fascination and an important topic of much research. Student curators selected this topic to help others better understand behaviors, and the effects of stress.
Neuropsychologist Dr. Deborah Budding will speak. She specializes in child, adolescent, and adult neuropsychological assessment in areas such as ADHD, learning disabilities, mood and anxiety disorders and pervasive development disorders. Student speaker Yusuf Abdul-Cader will discuss his personal experience.
The student curators are Henry Householder, Peri Nathan, and Megan Seth.
The student-run Speaker Series organized by The Manhattan Beach Mayor’s Youth Council. For more information contact, goforpaki@yahoo.com.
