Man rescued off 42nd St. dies afterward

by Mark McDermott

L.A. County Lifeguards rescued a man who’d apparently lost his surfboard and got caught in a riptide last Wednesday in North Manhattan Beach. But the man subsequently lost consciousness, despite CPR efforts by lifeguards and paramedics.

The rescue occurred off 42nd Street. Lifeguards had deployed a guard in the 42nd St. tower that day — Dec. 13 — due to double overhead surf. According to lifeguards, at about 3:50 p.m. the guard noticed the man was in distress.

“He was in a rip current just off the 42nd Street tower,” said LA Lifeguard Capt. Eric Howell. “So our lifeguard made contact with the victim. He was conscious at the time our lifeguard talked to him. He grabbed the lifeguard can and the guard was swimming him into shore, and while still in the water lost consciousness. We brought him to the beach and started CPR immediately.”

Lifeguards believe the man had been surfing and lost his board in the big surf.

“He was just starting to get in the rip current, but he was totally conscious, and swimming,” Howell said. “The surf was huge, a solid 8 ft., with some bigger sets, especially in El Porto. Some double overhead sets.”

Manhattan Beach Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and transported the man to a local hospital. Little Company of Mary Medical Center confirmed the man died but did not release his identity. A witness to the rescue said the man appeared to be in his late 20s or early 30s.

Howell cautioned surfers to obey three safety rules for this time of year, when surf conditions intensify.

“Always check in with a lifeguard for current hazards and conditions, always surf within your abilities,” he said. “And always surf in front of an open lifeguard tower.”