Lucille’s: Best of the Beach 2018 American BBQ

The hardest thing about dining at Lucille’s used to be finding a parking space, but since they moved that is less of an issue. Instead, you have to grapple with what to order since they have a remarkable variety of meats and flavors to choose from. Their giant smoker holds hundreds of pounds of beef and pork ribs, brisket, tri-tip, sausage, and two types of chicken, one marinated in cider. You could start at the top of the menu and work your way down on multiple visits, but the best thing to do is get a bunch of friends and family members together and order one of their multi-item feasts. Bring a lot of people, get a lot of food, and pay less than you’d expect – it’s Lucille’s recipe for success.

Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que

Del Amo Fashion Center

21540 Hawthorne Blvd., #401B, Torrance

(310) 370-7427

lucillesbbq.com

Runner-up: HopSaint Brewing Company

5160 W. 190th St., Torrance

(310) 214-4677

hopsaint.com