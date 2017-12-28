Added on December 28, 2017
Bondo Wyszpolski
2017 in visual arts , South Bay artists
Looking back: 17 artworks from 2017
Last One Out, Turn Off the Lights
The art community lost Phil Weisgerber in January. He worked as an illustrator at Northrop Grumman until retirement. He also created some spectacular murals, and here’s one of them
Art from the archives, or, 17 from ‘17
by Bondo Wyszpolski
I’ve spent a few days in the basement, sifting through this past year’s Easy Readers and picking out a representative sample of the visual art that we’ve run during the last 12 months, almost all of it by local artists and shown in local venues. Not as easy as you might be thinking, and whittling it all down took some head-scratching and demanded some hard choices. A few galleries don’t do much to promote their artists, so let me give some advice to any painter or sculptor who may be listening in: If you’re in an exhibition this coming year, don’t hesitate to send over an image or two. There’s a good chance it will make it into our arts section and a better chance it will be featured online. And, who knows, you may end up being one of the 18 from ‘18. ER
“Reflexionen 4,” by Astrid Francis, was on view in Hermosa Design’s “Resin” show, which took place during the first week of September
The “Palos Verdes Painters Exhibition 2017” was up in January at the Palos Verdes Main Library in Rolling Hills Estates. Pictured, “South Bay Necklace,” by Bernard Fallon
The inaugural North Manhattan Beach Art Walk took place along Highland Avenue in June. Among the works shown was Bob Mackie’s “Kimono”
“Tree Poem,” by Bob Witte, who creates one-of-a-kind photographic collages and montages. Our profile about him ran in August
“Artrageous,” a community art festival, took place early in May on the grounds of the Manhattan Beach Community Church. Brian Boyland took a familiar sight and sure juiced it up a bit, didn’t he?
In January, “Very Cinematic Narrative” featured kinetic sculptures by William Sandell and paintings by Cynda Valle at the Manhattan Beach Art Center. This is “The Honeymooners,” by Cynda Valle
“Moonshadow,” by Drica Lobo, was in Rafael McMaster’s “Water & Wood” show this past February at Hermosa Design
“Prior Pleasures,” by Ellen Cantor, was comprised of 22 images that adorned the hallway of the Peninsula Center Library in Rolling Hills Estates during February and March
“Chicano Trickster” was the name of José Lozano’s solo show, on display in September at the Manhattan Beach Art Center
ShockBoxx Project Gallery in Hermosa Beach had an all-female lineup of artists in August. One of whom was Laura Schuler, whose work is shown here
“Maybe Partying Will Help,” featured new work from the husband and wife team of Lori Herbst and Chris Shary, and it was on view early in October at Pacific Coast Gallery in Hermosa Beach. Lori is a textile artist, working with vinyl, and this is one of the fine results
“Wild Biology,” a mid-career retrospective of paintings by Margaret Lazzari, was shown in the El Camino College Art Gallery in April. Pictured, “Cosmicaquaticlandscape”
“2017 Year of the Fire Rooster” had its opening early in February at APC Fine Arts & Graphics Gallery in Torrance. And here are a couple of the fire roosters by Ron Libbrecht
“Dance of Thought,” paintings by Shane Guffogg, was shown at the Manhattan Beach Art Center in April and May, presented by Homeira Goldstein and Time4Art. Pictured, “When I consider how my light is spent #19”
“Oneiroi,” by Theodosia Marchant, was shown at ShockBoxx Project Gallery in Hermosa Beach during August
“For the Beauty of the Earth,” a national juried exhibition, was on view in October at the Riviera UMC in Redondo Beach (it was part of the third annual “Rejoice in Art!” fine art fair). Pictured, “African Mother in a Yellow Dress,” by Tricia Alexander
