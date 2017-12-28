Looking back: 17 artworks from 2017



































by Bondo Wyszpolski

Art from the archives, or, 17 from ‘17by Bondo WyszpolskiI’ve spent a few days in the basement, sifting through this past year’s Easy Readers and picking out a representative sample of the visual art that we’ve run during the last 12 months, almost all of it by local artists and shown in local venues. Not as easy as you might be thinking, and whittling it all down took some head-scratching and demanded some hard choices. A few galleries don’t do much to promote their artists, so let me give some advice to any painter or sculptor who may be listening in: If you’re in an exhibition this coming year, don’t hesitate to send over an image or two. There’s a good chance it will make it into our arts section and a better chance it will be featured online. And, who knows, you may end up being one of the 18 from ‘18.