Beach Cities Sports: Running, soccer, softball and more

Soccer: Ian Lonergan, a lifelong resident of Manhattan Beach and Mira Costa High School senior, signed a National Letter of Intent with the University of California at Berkeley to play for the men’s soccer team. Ian will begin at Berkeley this fall as a member of the Class of 2022.

Running: Registration is open for the 15th Annual Village Runner St. Patrick’s Day 5K Run and Community Walk, to be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, Mar. 17 in Redondo Beach’s Riviera Village. Following the 5K at 9:30 a.m. will be the kid’s Little Leprechaun Dash for Gold. Entry fees are $35 for adults and $25 for kids (add $5 after Feb. 13). Runners can register at villagerunner.com.

Fitness: Redondo Union High School will be hosting a Youth Speed, Agility and Strength Camp for 10-14 year olds interested in all sports. Camps are held Tuesday and Thursdays from 6-7 p.m. from January 30 through April 4. All campers need the AB Membership ($16) via AAU online. To register for the camp, visit southbaygridiron.com.

Softball: The Greater South Bay Catholic Co-ed Adult (Ages 18+) Softball League is looking for players for its 2018 season. Games are held on Sunday afternoons from February through June in Torrance. Singles and couples are welcome with a special need for female players. Contact Fred Lawler (714) 369-9516 or fredlawler@hotmail.com.

Flag Football: The American Flag Football League (AFFL) has opened registration for the inaugural 2018 US Open of Football, a single-elimination 7-on-7 tournament featuring 1,024 teams and four Pro Teams. The $1,000,000 Final in July pits the champion of the Pros’ Bracket and America’s Bracket. Rosters have between seven and twelve players. Fee is $99 per team (plus $99 per player, minimum $792 per team). Registration fee waived by winning first two games, with larger prizes available on later dates. The tournament begins with regional qualifiers including Irvine April 7-8. All athletes must be 18 years or older by March 23, 2018. For more information visit americanflag.football.