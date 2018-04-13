Little Sister: Best of the Beach 2018 Asian fusion

Little Sister refers to their cuisine as “East meets West,” but it’s really East meets East. The fusions on the menu are mostly between the cultures of Asia, as interpreted by visionary chef Tin Vuong. Vuong came to prominence at Abigaile gastropub in Hermosa Beach, but really hit his stride when he opened Little Sister. The offerings here cover a wide range, from the borders of India to Eastern China and Indonesia, with a base in his parents’ native Vietnam. Little Sister is a big hit and has already spawned an offshoot in Downtown LA. The South Bay seems like an unlikely place for an Asian fusion star to rise, but we have one and it is this lively little spot on Manhattan Avenue.

Little Sister

1131 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach

(310) 545-2096

littlesistermb.com

Runner-up: Ws China Bistro

1410 S. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach

(310) 792-1600

3282 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach

(310) 546-7284

wschinabistro.com