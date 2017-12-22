Light streaking over the Santa Monica Bay was Rocket from Hawthorne

Video by Howard Thorn

What appeared to be a comet streaking over the Santa Monica Bay shortly after dark Friday evening was a SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base at 5:27 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Times. SpaceX builds the rockets in Hawthorne. The rocket was carrying 10 satellites to low-Earth orbit. The satellites will be part of a constellation operated by Iridium Communications. All 10 satellites successfully deployed, with the last one deploying about 1 hour and 12 minutes after liftoff.