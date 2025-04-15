Letters to the Editor 4-17-25

Dias bias

Dear ER:

Re: March 25 City Council Meeting April 11, 2025

After hearing comments from Councilmember Raymond Jackson in the March 25 Hermosa Beach City Council meeting regarding my short-term rental ban lawsuit, I am compelled to respond to him (“Hermosa Beach signals intent to fight short-term rentals challenge,” ER March 27, 2025). First, Jackson states I rent my entire home. That is not – and has never been – true. I have a single room that is otherwise unused, and that is the one I list on Airbnb. I also provide parking for my guests on my property, as well as direct them to local merchants for food and other activities. These guests range from volleyball students taking classes from local instructors, to parents visiting their children, to those looking to enjoy all that Hermosa Beach has to offer. Second, the California Coastal Commission has informed the City many times that it will work with the city to produce a Local Coastal Program (“LCP”) with reasonable short term rental regulations. Why has the City still not submitted an acceptable LCP to the Coastal Commission? One of the Coastal Act’s objectives is to preserve and encourage access to the coast, including, especially, access through lower-cost accommodations. The room I rent is available for less than $150 a night. Third, Councilmember Jackson complained about unspecified “powerful special interests that are profiting from these rentals at the expense of long-term housing.” If he seriously believes I’m one of these “powerful special interests,” he doesn’t know his constituents. Fourth, he asks, “Are all these operators paying taxes? Are they reporting our earnings?” Of course not, because the city has banned them in the residential zones and therefore fails to provide a platform for registration and payment of the transient occupancy tax (TOT). I report my earnings to the federal government, and I would respect reasonable city ordinances, provided they don’t ban short-term rentals outright.

Todd Koerner

Hermosa Beach

Row over ROW

Dear ER:

Thank you for your coverage of the Metro K Line extension (“Row over ROW between Hermosa, Redondo City Councils,” ER April 3, 2025). However, I’m disappointed to see the article characterized all comments as opposed to the ROW (Railroad Right-of-Way) alignment. The article describes a “parade” of opposition from Redondo Beach officials and residents, and does not sufficiently convey the local support for the ROW alignment. This oversight creates a skewed perception of the community’s overall sentiment. To rectify this, I strongly urge you to prioritize inclusion of perspectives that favor the ROW alignment in future coverage.

The online public comments on this item unanimously supported the Hermosa Beach City Council’s decision to remain neutral, and if forced to take a position, to support the ROW alignment. Notably, these comments came from local residents, including former Hermosa Beach Mayor Justin Massey, whose voice carries significant weight within the community.

It is crucial to acknowledge that while some Redondo Beach officials are vocal in their opposition, there are also many local residents who support the ROW alignment.

Additionally, the comparison between the Hermosa Greenbelt and the ROW, while mentioned twice uncritically, is misleading. The Greenbelt is owned by Hermosa Beach for the public’s recreational use and has been for decades, while the ROW is owned by Metro and currently has active freight train traffic — also for decades.

Alex Fineman

South Bay Forward

Redondo Beach

Bay View view

Dear ER:

Hermosa Beach city officials ignore the needs, requests, and correspondences of the residents. Those of us living on Bayview Drive, between Pier Avenue and 19th Street, have repeatedly asked for the pot-holes in the street to be repaired, for the inactive utility and cable wires to be removed, and for the street to be resurfaced. We’ve been waiting over 30 years and the City fails to act. Please listen to us!

Joseph Paige and neighbors

Hermosa Beach