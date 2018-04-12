Letters to the Editor 4-12-18

School booster

Dear ER:

As a former Manhattan Beach Mayor, I am answering the clarion call from our schools by giving my full support to the passage of Measure MB, a small parcel tax for a finite period of time. I urge all Manhattan Beach residents who recognize the value of the educational excellence our schools provide to do the same. Our schools do not receive adequate funding from the state. Measure MB will provide critical, locally controlled funding for our schools for the next several years, the time our MB schools will be facing their greatest fiscal challenges. Our community is primarily a residential community and one of the best places to raise your family. In part, this is because of our exceptional schools. Let’s pay it forward to benefit our children, today and tomorrow, and continue to make our community the best that it can be. Please vote for Measure MB on the June 5 ballot.

Mark Burton

Manhattan Beach

Booster booster

Dear ER:

Thanks for your story about the new boys basketball coach at Mira Costa (“Warrior coach picked to lead Mustang Hoopsters,” ER April 5, 2018). I hope the new coaching staff and teams are successful. Buried toward the end of the article, however, was a comment about “the school’s reputation for having overly involved parents who seek to exert influence over playing time through the booster clubs that raise money for the school’s sports teams.” That sounds like a comment from someone who has never served on a booster club board. As someone who has been involved with both track and basketball boosters, I can tell you that it is mostly a thankless job performed by people who recognize the need.

Each booster club is responsible for raising money and managing budgets for uniforms, transportation, tournaments and coaching stipends (beyond what is provided by MBUSD). Other duties ensure that snack stands, email communication and the annual awards banquet operate smoothly. If that makes these parents “overly involved,” what is the alternative? During the years that my kids were at Costa, I was impressed with the professionalism of my fellow booster board members along with their sincere commitment to the programs. Moving forward, I hope Easy Reader will be more responsible with portrayals of volunteers in our community.

Robin Pittman

Manhattan Beach

Blockbuster fireworks

Dear ER:

Redondo Beach Councilmember Nils Nehrenheim made a motion at the April 3 council meeting to amend block party permits to allow “Safe and Sane” Fireworks on the Fourth of July. Councilmember Todd Loewenstein seconded the motion. Councilmember Laura Emdee called for discussion on the motion, which resulted in a 4-1 vote to agendize the item for future discussion. Councilmember Christian Horvath was the sole dissenter.

Fireworks are illegal in Redondo Beach and in most neighboring South Bay Communities. So far, Councilmember Nehrenheim’s motion has failed to garner much support among his own constituents. Protecting family and pets are the biggest concerns. The Redondo Beach Fire Department and the Redondo Beach Police Department already have their hands full on the Fourth of July with illegal fireworks. Further discussion on, whether or not, to allow for “Safe and Sane Fireworks” on the Fourth of July in Redondo Beach has been tentatively scheduled for the City Council meeting on Tuesday April 17. Councilmember Nils Nehrenheim has a scheduled District 1 community meeting this Saturday at Alta Vista Community Center at 9 a.m. I’m sure this going to be a hot-button topic.

Pat Healy

Redondo Beach

Both sides now

Dear ER:

Regarding Gary Mylnek’s letter praising Redondo Union High student Nicholas Robbins for carrying a Trump flag during the RUHS student walkout, I’d like to point out that there were many many others like Nicholas showing great courage and fortitude. They were doing the walkout to protest against the tyranny of the NRA. The country is already much better off because of these courageous youngsters willing to stand up against this tiny minority, a gun lobby whose only concern seems to be making as much money as it can for the gun manufacturers with nary a concern for public safety.

Matthew Yagle

Redondo Beach

Coastal callout

Dear ER:

Rescue Our Waterfront encourages Redondo Beach residents to tell the California Coastal Commission we don’t need a mall in our harbor (Measure C doesn’t apply to Waterfront Project, Judge rules,” ER April 5, 2018).. Speak Thursday , April 12 at the Redondo Beach Main Library. We won an election by a landslide, and are currently under attack from CenterCal proxies filing personal lawsuits. Even the city has been sued multiple times by this developer. Tell the Coastal Commission the CenterCal Mall project isn’t what the community needs or wants in our harbor.

Retail malls are failing around the country so why does anyone think one will work here? We can do better by revitalizing our Harbor not supersizing it into a mall the size of 5 Walmart’s that will be a financial disaster.

To the hundreds of Redondo Beach residents who recently wrote the California Coastal Commission your words make a difference. The final tally from the residents against the mall was well over 201. The ratio ran about 20-1 against CenterCal so for those still claiming we’re the minority viewpoint that just doesn’t match reality. Those two council members running for reelection might want to consider that fact.

Wayne Craig

Redondo Beach

What’s plan B

Dear ER:

I live in Redondo Beach and I rarely go to the waterfront (Measure C doesn’t apply to Waterfront Project, Judge rules,” ER April 5, 2018). There’s just nothing there for me. I liked what I saw from Center Cal and have have yet to see any proposal from the slow growth crowd. “Revitalize not supersize” is a fun slogan but all I can say in response is “where’s the beef?” Sorry to be blunt but the waterfront today is a dump, and Center Cal’s plan is the only one I’ve seen that makes it better. I see lots of people who say no but very few who bring solutions.

Rob Cadle

Facebook comment

Shadow on Greenbelt

Dear ER:

We are truly disappointed at the Hermosa Beach committee in charge of The Greenbelt Infiltration Project (“Infiltration project to clean up local beaches,”). They held a public outreach meeting” on March 29. Only two residents who are affected by this project attended the meeting. We were not notified about it, and the people who received some information received it only the day prior to the meeting. This is a huge project that will affect many residents. We need clarification on this matter.

Maria Haase

Hermosa Beach

Back to native

Dear ER:

This is an excellent project (“Hermosa Beach Greenbelt infiltration project to clean up local beaches,” ER April 5, 2018). With development of the South Bay, so much of our natural environment has been lost. The results are polluted water and a lack of native plants and animals. The drain system will bring back a natural water system for the area to help mitigate bacterial, viral, organic contaminants, and inorganic contaminants. Installing native plants is also important. Be sure to include local native plants, as seen at the restored sites in Torrance and Redondo Beach. In addition to a thriving population of native lizards, small mammals, and a diverse array of insects, these plants support the endangered El Segundo blue butterfly, once present in uncountable numbers in our area. I will be happy to help with developing the plant palette consisting of our local native plants.

Ann Dalkey

Facebook comment

Hire locals

Dear ER:

The problem here is systemic (“Manhattan Beach’s Chief Espinosa will retire at month’s end.” Even the battalion captains are recruited from outside Manhattan Beach. Until meritorious promotion from the rank and file is the established selection process for chief and captain, the dysfunction will continue.

Brent MacKinnon

Facebook comment