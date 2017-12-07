Letters to the Editor 12-7-17

Park poison pill

Dear ER:

I was amused by Jim Light’s letter to the editor extolling the glories resulting from turning the SCE right of way into a park (“Right side of history,” ER Letters Nov. 30, 2017). Comparing an abundantly affluent city like Newport Beach to Redondo is comparing apples to oranges. As is suggesting any similarity of Redondo’s proposed park to Manhattan’s Central Park, which is actually central to the island of Manhattan. Any park on the SCE right of way would be of primary benefit to the residents of south Hermosa and beach bound visitors driving west on 190th. With his promises of raised property values and city tax revenues, Light fails to mention that public parks are one of most expensive land uses paid for by tax dollars. Check with the city Planning or Public Works Departments. If this land is to become a park, at least make it an L.A. County regional park so that the expense of maintaining it falls on more taxpayer shoulders than Redondo’s alone.

Tony Cole

Redondo Beach

Fee-fi-fo-fum FIOS

Dear ER:

Since Verizon FIOS already ran fiber in Manhattan Beach, an alternative to Manhattan building a new WiFi system is to compare that cost to acquiring what exists. (“Manhattan Beach contemplates municipal broadband service,”). I doubt Verizon FIOS wants to compete with a muni system, so it seems the purchase price could be reasonable, and happen much faster, with vastly reduced risk.

TJ Judson

Facebook comment

Show me the study

Dear ER:

I thought this was illegal in some countries due to the proven health risks (“Manhattan Beach contemplates municipal broadband service,” ER Nov. 30, 2017). It sounds amazing but not if it can harm my children. Please show us the studies proving safety. If WiFi will be exponentially faster or stronger, how will that affect the sensitive people in our community?

Brita Petersons Wald

Facebook comment

Beta WiFi

Dear ER:

The Manhattan Beach WiFi article closes with a link to a city survey, but that link doesn’t work (“Manhattan Beach contemplates municipal broadband service,” ER Nov. 30, 2017). If one goes to the trouble of digging deep into the city website to find an active link to that survey, the result is to disappointedly find that the survey has been closed. And this is the city department that will be managing our future internet access?

Gerry O’Connor

Manhattan Beach

Just do it

OMG. What are we waiting for. Go for it (“Manhattan Beach contemplates municipal broadband service,” ER Nov. 30, 2017).

Rochelle Pappa

Facebook comment

Light up the parade

Dear ER:

Another lovely Christmas stroll again in the Riviera Village last weekend. The children who participated as dancers, marchers and music makers put their all into the parade. It would have been more enjoyable for them and the spectators if the street was illuminated so the crowds could see how talented they were. Catalina Ave. was far too dark to really enjoy what these children had to offer. Also disappointing this year — no snow machine, no Victorian Carolers (or did they leave early?) and no ballet dancers in the store window. I do hope there will be more light next year. It is a great event.

Christine Norris

Redondo Beach

Why five

Dear ER:

Are the 5 W’s of journalism no longer relevant in today’s media (MBFD cancels spaghetti dinner,” ER Nov. 30, 2017)? In your MBFD cancels Spaghetti Dinner piece the “Why” is not evident. Don’t readers at least deserve a “declined to answer” to the why question?

Hawk Granville

Facebook comment

Randy remembered

Dear ER:

Thank you for helping celebrate the amazing life of our friend Randy Ruby (“Ruby remembered as ‘everyone’s friend,’ at paddleout in Redondo Beach,” EasyReaderNews.com). He is certainly missed at King’s Harbor Church on the Beach. Also, “thank you” to the family. What a great turn out from the community. I’m especially thankful for Randy’s friends who helped put this together. We will meet again.

Dan Bradford

Redondo Beach

Tree lighting tears

Dear ER:

Last year was my first time going to the Hermosa Beach tree lighting and concert. It truly was magical (“Hermosa Beach tree lighting ceremony hitting its holiday stride with community focus,” ER Nov. 30, 201). You all did “get it right.” It was a night filled with the Christmas spirit, bringing me to tears while singing along. It is a wonderful forever memory. Thank you Jeremy Buck and Kevin Sousa.

Pamela Lang Combar

Votes for sale

Dear ER

Why is democracy being sold to the lowest bidder (“Redondo mayor vetoes Council’s term extension decision,” ER November 30, 2017)? What is the cost of the next two election cycles compared to sustaining a system whereby voters decide who holds office and for how long? Almost any expenditure is infinitely preferable to elected officials extending their terms for what may be up to 20 months without the voters having a say. You can’t put a price on our principles and think of what’s “most cost effective.” A democratic resolution, determined by voters, cannot be valued in dollars and cents. This is not the time to pinch pennies while further enriching your own prospects.

Gene Solomon

Redondo Beach

Money when it’s wanted

Dear ER:

While it wasn’t the Redondo Beach City Council placing us in this predicament, the council needs to do the right thing by not voting to extend their own terms of office (“Redondo mayor vetoes Council’s term extension decision,” ER November 30, 2017). One of the Council members tried to justify an increase in term length due to the cost of future elections. Funny how that same Council member had no difficulty voting to purchase the Fun Factory lease for $9 million to pave the way for CenterCal. No problem voting to purchase other harbor leases that cost the City almost $50 million. No problem voting to sign an Agreement for the Lease of Property and Infrastructure Financing (ALPIF) with CenterCal 33 days before the March election. Residents overwhelmingly voted Yes on Measure C, resulting in a $15 million lawsuit from CenterCal because of that ALPIF. When hearing the “it’s about the money” argument, well, that’s just bunk and not reflective of that Council member’s voting history. To add further insult to injury, other cities resolved this dilemma months ago. Neighboring Hermosa Beach (not a charter city) made their decision before their recent election. Candidates and voters knew in advance that that the next term of office for their City Council Members would be a five-year term. Why does our City Staff continue to place items on the agenda with a narrow window with which to comply? Yeah, sadly, we know why,

Lezlie Campeggi

Facebook comment

General plan partisans

Dear ER:

In 2016, the Redondo Beach City Council allocated funds for the creation of the General Planning Committee (GPAC), comprised of 27 residents appointed to strategically reshape and identify the development opportunities in Redondo Beach. Please attend these monthly meetings to voice your thoughts about the rampant over development in Redondo Beach. Several GPAC members are closely affiliated with King Harbor developer CenterCal and various other real estate companies, resulting in their bias favoring developer interests. They are unable (so far) to make decisions reflective of what residents expressed at the ballot box this year. I am thankful for the new, resident-centric leadership Mayor Bill Brand has implemented to explore the County funds for a park on the AES property. It’s this type of leadership that will allow residents to continue to enjoy quality of life. We know residential development drains our City infrastructure and services costs, as well as overcrowds our schools. I am grateful for the opportunity to have a comprehensive look at development by serving on the GPAC to ensure we’re first meeting the needs of the residents. The General Planning Committee is our immediate and historical opportunity to provide a comprehensive planning path toward future development, versus our decades-old, antiquated method of piece meal, inappropriate solutions. The next GPAC meeting is January 25, upstairs at the main Redondo Beach Library at 7 p.m.

Candace Allen Nafissi, MPA

Redondo Beach Library Commissioner

Redondo Beach