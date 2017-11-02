Letters to the Editor 11-2-17

Redondo bullseye

Dear ER:

As a former dedicated archer and archery teacher, I couldn’t be happier (Indoor archery range approved near Galleria,” ER October 26, 2017). Since we lost our local range many years ago, there has been a dearth of places for target archery. Maybe we’ll get an archery shop as well some day, closer than Fullerton.

Elen Beaumel

Facebook comment

Armato armada

Dear ER:

We write in support of Stacey Armato, incumbent candidate for Hermosa Beach City Council. In this age of often mindless, angry politics and fake news, we are lucky to live in Hermosa Beach, and to have this reasonable, thoughtful City Council Member willing to continue in the position. We often agree with Stacey’s positions on local matters, but even when we don’t, we know we can count on Stacey’s honesty and integrity. She listens, deliberates carefully, and votes her conscience. We’d also like to recommend School Board Member Mary Campbell, a bright, energetic and experienced professional, who will bring her sophistication and wisdom to the City Council!

Missy and Chuck Sheldon

Hermosa Beach

Trenchant Trent

Dear ER:

Historic five-year terms, supporting three council seats, are pending the outcome of the November 7 Hermosa Beach election. Hermosa Beach is on the precipice of commercial development and infrastructure improvement. Honesty, truthfulness and old-school hard work singingly resound as solid reasons to believe in city hall. Voters are rightfully entitled to know the political philosophy of persons they are electing. Foremost initiatives include replacement of rotting sewers, 8th street safe route to school, fire house refurbishment, Skechers corporate headquarters, reconstruction of Hermosa schools, remodeling the public library, retrofit of police facilities, reconfigure city hall, enhance the community center, preserve Clark building, woodland restoration on the green belt, illuminate Pier Plaza, construct the Strand & Pier Hotel, and conduct discovery options for tabled, backburner projects. Revitalizing Hermosa’s spirit through building for betterment is necessarily mission critical for our general health and wellbeing. Undeniable incompetence characterizes the current council’s willingness to issue unsustainable marching orders to city staff and the consultant class. Frittering away mountainous billable hours, asking staff to chase inconsequential boondoggles shamelessly trickles down stream, ultimately burdening residents with poor governmental performance. In other words, not meeting expectations, not even close. Effective leadership is required more than ever. Exercise your right, trust your inner voice, cast your ballot, and choose your representative well. Elect Trent Bernard Larson this November 7.

Trent Larson,

Hermosa Beach

Background check

Dear ER:

Candidate Trent Larson’s character and goals are reflected in his June 15, 2017 letter to Easy Reader. He accused Congressman Ted Lieu of propagating a “progressive virus” among voters, and asserted the “whole Russian scandal is McCarthyism reinvented” and that the “Press [is] publishing lies touted as truthful leaks.” Hermosa Beach residents would not be well served by an ideologue who disdains a free press, ignores unassailable facts, is intolerant of dissent, and places partisan politics before public interests.

Winfield Wilson

Redondo Beach

Net zero candidates

Dear ER:

The Hermosa Beach City Council seems to have their own agenda as they know what is best for us. Residents came out in force to oppose “Carbon Neutrality” as being too extreme. California has some of the strictest carbon requirements and yet council voted to meet or exceed these requirements. Residents opposed a CCA (Community Choice Aggregation utility) as a waste of money. The SCE offers plans without the risks of a CCA. Let’s not forget that over $1million was spent on four “net zero energy” bathrooms and yet no money was spent on our condemned Fire House. Plan Hermosa wants to get people out of their automobiles and into public transportation, bicycles and walking. One way to achieve this was “Carbon Neutrality” and another was by putting major streets on “road diets,” which creates traffic gridlock. It is time for a change Hermosa. This is a five year term. We need councilmembers who will put money into the infrastructure of community: the fire house, police station, library, schools, roads and more. It’s time to stop the insanity and bring back common sense which is why I support Pete Tucker, Trent Larson and Matt McCool.

Pam Tatreau

Hermosa Beach

Candidates for kids

Dear ER:

I recently attended two Hermosa Beach city council debates and was pleasantly surprised by how many questions were about families, schools, and Measure S. The children of Hermosa Beach need representation too. Unbelievably, a group of our neighbors has filed a frivolous lawsuit against the school district over Measure S, forcing HBCSD to use money from the general fund to defend itself. Hermosa is one of the lowest-funded school districts in California and we work hard to fundraise to fill in that state funding gap so we can have excellent schools. We need a city council that will fight for our children and against senseless attacks such as this lawsuit. Three candidates went the extra mile to help pass Measure S: Stacey Armato, Mary Campbell, and Hany Fangary. They attended HERO and Measure S functions, and they knocked on doors and hit the phones to help educate our community on the bond measure. They did a lot more than just fill in the bubble on the ballot.

Christine Shultz

Hermosa Beach

Activist Armato

Dear ER:

After leading a two-year fight against oiling drilling in Hermosa Beach, Stacey Armato went on to co-chair the Measure H ballot initiative in 2015. Measure H increased our our hotel tax (which is paid by hotel visitors) to the market rate and passed with 85 percent of the vote. Later as a city council member, she worked to help solve our fire services staffing issue by contracting with the Los Angeles County Fire Department in a 5-0 vote of the city council. To help pay for these new and improved services, the additional revenue gained from the hotel tax was used. We are now on our way to upgrade the fire station afters decades of neglect. Please re-elect Stacey Armato on on November 7.

Claudia Berman

Hermosa Beach

Campbell proven

Dear ER:

As a current school board member, Mary Campbell has done a stellar job representing our school district, and lucky for Hermosa, she is now running for city council. Campbell is known for her thoughtful leadership. During the No on O campaign, she led a course through a partnership with IDEO, an innovative think tank that focuses on testing, refining and implementing ideas important to communities. Her background in organizational psychology and her undaunting enthusiasm and optimism will be a great addition to our city council. With the passage of the Measure S school bond, she proved that she has the ability to listen to the community and present an option that meets the needs of both the district and our city.

Simone Binder

Hermosa Beach

Balanced approach

Dear ER:

The “soul” of Hermosa must be a central focus in all we do to protect what we cherish and what is unique to Hermosa Beach as we develop. I believe we can absolutely achieve the right balance. It is not an all-or-nothing choice between extremes. I would consider it a great honor to serve the residents and businesses of Hermosa Beach, and would bring a track record of focused, open-minded and competent leadership to our City Council. I would also bring a fresh, independent voice and some new perspectives. We need “smarter, not harder” solutions to our challenges. We need the sharpest focus, efficiency and financial accountability possible. We need the right mindset and vision. We also need the skillful blending of our diverse voices to our maximum benefit and quality of community. It’s a complex and delicate balance. It is also just the sort of audacious challenge I thrive in. I bring 17 years of executive leadership experience and business expertise to help me advocate for our local business community and guide our critical infrastructure improvement plans in the years ahead. If I earn your vote, I will do what it takes to deliver on these promises. This election is critically important. We have huge things to accomplish together over the next five years. Let’s do this right. Let’s continue building a brilliant Hermosa Beach legacy for generations to come. Thank you. www.maryforhermosa.com

Mary Campbell, Ph.D.

Hermosa Beach