Letters to the Editor 10-19-17

Bring back ‘Boots’

Dear ER:

My wife and I went to the Oct. 10 Hermosa Council meeting at which the dilemma about the violent and drunk behavior in the plaza was lamented. What to do? Remember it was Councilman Robert “Burgie” Benz who created this mess and then moved to Vegas. Now the bar owners rule the city and ignore the rules, including the 50/50 food to booze rule. How about we go back to the downtown created when Boots Thelen was mayor. There was one lane of traffic each way downtown, a beautiful green divider, and diagonal parking. Why is the current nonsense tolerated by the council and city officials and why do we focus on accommodating the bars and those who do not live here? Old Hermosa was a beautiful bedroom community with normal stores and a family friendly atmosphere. We need the leadership of a Boots Thelen reincarnated and his strength to do away with the plaza altogether.

George Heberstahl

Hermosa Beach

Mea culpa, already

Dear ER:

How long must Hermosa Beach pay for the sin of considering to allow E&B to drill for oil? If the residents of Hermosa do not wake up right now, the answer will be forever. The free, bohemian city you moved to and loved will be gone forever if you do not vote to remove council members Hany Fangary and Stacey Armato. There is a collective of approximately 1,200 people, the stalwarts of the old anti-oil crowd, who now just rubber stamp whoever and whatever comes up from Fangary and Armato. There are 20,000 residents in Hermosa Beach and you non-voting 18,800 are allowing a small, angry, and frankly, brainwashed minority to allow these two to bully and steamroll through every power-hungry ridiculous idea that comes into their head, such as putting in granite paths on our greenbelt woodchips, or the knuckleheaded idea of running our own power company. They never ask to see if the majority of residents want what they want, because they know we don’t. They rely on their 1,200 to back them up, and the rest of us to not be paying attention. Well, pay attention now – this is your final chance to be heard. The bad ideas are endless and very expensive. If these two are re-elected, they are there for five more years, an eternity in politics. Vote No on Fangary and Armato. Our penance is over. Back to a sane middle ground, please, my beloved city. Vote them out.

Joe Montana

Hermosa Beach

No forgiveness

Dear ER:

We hear this a lot these days, mostly from former oil drilling supporters. But with respect to the upcoming City Council election, it’s malarkey. Why is oil over for Hermosa Beach? It didn’t just disappear. It’s gone because of the leadership needed to win the Measure O election, and then later to get rid of the remaining lease, by current city council members. This includes our two incumbent candidates Stacey Armato and Hany Fangary. Though oil drilling no longer threatens to ruin our city, residents should not forget the views and actions of those who vocally supported E&B in 2015. The oil campaign was often vicious and always deceitful on E&B’s part. Prominent oil advocates saw the same mountain of data that convinced voters to reject drilling in a record turnout by overwhelming margins. Then they supported it anyway for reasons we can only guess at. Anyone who vocally supported oil in 2015 should never get another vote for any public position in Hermosa Beach. Yes, residents no longer have to worry about that problem. But they do still have to worry about the judgment of those people. The “forget oil” meme is just deflection. Our current City Council is possibly the best in our city’s history. Our incumbent candidates worked to head off the blight of oil, and then, as Council members, to address a range of other neglected issues. Re-elect Armato and Fangary. And Dr. Mary Campbell will be a great addition to the Council.

Ken Sarno

Hermosa Beach

Hankering for Hany

Dear ER:

Please consider re-electing Hany Fangary to the Hermosa Beach City Council. Back in 2013, when we asked Fangary to run, we felt that our voices were not being heard. After Fangary became a council member, we started to see the changes we wanted to see: more transparency, no more closed door deals. Under Hany’s time on council, we not only defeated oil, but he also helped broker a deal to keep the oil company from ever coming back to our beach town. With an emphasis on fiscal responsibility while making green choices, Fangary has an eye toward the future as well as the present. And on top of all that, he hosts meetings every month to provide members of our community a platform to discuss any topics that are affecting our city. Fangary goes above and beyond the duties of a city council member. We are lucky to have him, so join me in re-electing Hany Fangary.

Simone Binder

Hermosa Beach

Stay Stacey

Dear ER:

Since her election to City Council in March 2016, Stacey Armato has been a tremendous leader, collaborator and decision maker. She truly cares about Hermosa Beach, and is keenly aware of the importance of representing all viewpoints to create successful solutions over the long term. Stacey makes this happen the old school way. She has met with residents and business owners every week since joining the council to solicit input and opinions. She is prepared to discuss each issue at every council meeting because she also watches the vast majority of commission meetings to stay on top of the important issues. She has been a key player in resolving the oil litigation with E&B, the hiring of our new city manager, improving our fire services, and committing resources to improve our infrastructure. When the update to our General Plan came to council for approval, she worked hard to keep Plan Hermosa true to resident input. Stacey is smart, inquisitive, resourceful, receptive, and resilient. I trust her to continue to make the best decisions on the important issues facing our community. I cannot think of a more qualified person for our City Council.

Marie Rice

Hermosa Beach

Look out

Dear Editor:

The Hermosa Beach City Council has “The Plan,” which is their plan, not ours. They are debating over “carbon neutral” versus “carbon reduction” while our alleys need resurfacing. The mamas and “papas” want a new police station and the council is actually considering spending money we don’t have to provide it. And who developed the moronic master bike plan — the guy from Playa Del Rey? OMG is the Hermosa Council that ditzy? The council is a four person voting block. The home owner’s representative, Councilwoman Carolyn Petty, is not seeking reelection. If we elect the same group and add candidate Mary Campbell to the mix, then we have no hope of keeping Hermosa Hermosa. Let’s be wise when voting on November 7.

Stacey Michaels

Hermosa Beach

Pier Fear

Dear ER:

Living just blocks from the Hermosa Beach pier it saddens me that I can’t go down to the pier at night. This happens every weekend so stop trying to make this video out to be some plot against the businesses. Patrick Malloy’s, Sharkeez and American Junkie are all to blame for the ghetto atmosphere that is now the Hermosa Beach pier. I have a friend visiting in November and you won’t catch us in Hermosa. We will be taking our money to Manhattan Beach where there’s a bit more class.

Tracey Tozser

Hermosa Beach

Pier nonsense

Dear ER:

I am on the Hermosa Beach pier nearly every weekend and have never seen most of this. Does it happen? Yes, of course. You have thousands of people visiting, some are going to behave badly. Hey, isn’t that why we have police forces everywhere – to take care of the people that can’t behave? This was merely a trumped-up, propaganda piece designed to give council member Stacey Armato, who is up for reelection, an issue to run on. It’s fake news. It’s cleverly shot and edited and that’s transparent to anyone with a modicum of critical thinking skills.

Raymond Dussault

Hermosa Beach