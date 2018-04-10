Beach Cities Sports: Basketball, ocean sports, running and more

Outrigger canoes: The Lanakila Outrigger Club and the South Bay Boardriders Club invite families and individuals of all ages to paddle a 6-man Hawaiian outrigger canoe and to consider joining Lanakila for a summer of paddling and racing. Noon to 2 p.m. at the Lanakila dock on Marina Way. For more information visit Lanakila.com.

Surfing: The King of the South Bay surf series will be determined during the Saturday, April 21 contest at El Porto. Sponsored by South Bay Boardriders, Spyder and Subaru Pacific. Registration is open to club and non club members at SouthBayBoardriders.com.

Volleyball: National High School Coach of the Year Tommy Chaffins is holding boys and girls volleyball clinics for players in 3rd thru 8th grade at Redondo Union High School on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6:30-8:15 p.m. For more information, please visit tommychaffinsvballclinics.com.

Running: Registration is open for the Sixth Annual 5K Fun Run for the Oceans, held by the Manhattan Beach Roundhouse Aquarium Teaching Center, on Saturday, May 5 starting at 9:30 a.m. on the north side of the Manhattan Beach Pier. Registration is available at roundhouseaquarium.org/funrun. Entry fee is $35, $40 on race day.

Physical Fitness: GI Joe Charles will be holding his Beach Boot Camp from April 30 – June 22. Classes will be held at 6 and 8 a.m. and 5 & 6 p.m. Contact mbbootcamp.com for more information.

Basketball: Dave Miller, Emmy Award winning NBA analyst, will be hosting his 21st annual MVPCamp.com summer basketball camps at Aviation Sports Complex in Redondo Beach. Session I will be held July 9-13 (coed), Session II July 16-20 (girls only) and Session III July 30-Aug. 3 (coed). Camps will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and open to boys and girls ages 5 to 14. Brochures available by calling 424-200-0697 or print an application form from the website mvpcamp.com.

Baseball: Beach City Baseball & Softball Academy will offer four weeks of camps during July and August. Open to boys and girls ages 5-12, the baseball and softball camps will focus on drills that will improve fundamentals of: hitting, outfield, infield, base running, sliding, and more. The West Torrance Camp (5417 Halison St., Torrance) runs from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. July 9 – 13 and July 30 – Aug. 3. The El Segundo Camp (430 E. Grand Ave., El Segundo) will be held July 16 – 20 and Aug. 13 – 17. To register, visit tms.ezfacility.com/OnlineRegistrations.

Paddleboarding: Registration is open for the Catalina Classic and Rock 2 Rock paddleboard races that depart from Catalina Island. Entry deadline for both is May 31 and available at RaceHubHq.com. The Rock 2 Rock race (solo and relay, prone and stand-up paddlers) will be held Sunday, June 24 finishing at Cabrillo State Beach. Rock 2 Rock is a qualifying race for the Catalina Classic.which takes place Sunday, Aug. 23 ending at the Manhattan Beach Pier. Only solo, prone paddlers are allowed to compete. For more visit CatalinaClassicPaddleBoardRace.org.