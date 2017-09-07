Founders remembered, youngster takes over Labor Day four-man beach volleyball tourney

by Kevin Cody

The 60th annual 17th Street Hermosa Beach Labor Day Weekend Invitational Four-man Volleyball tournament was dedicated to the tournament’s octogenarian founders. But this year’s tournament belonged to unheralded 21-year-old Devon Burki whose team, despite his 6-foot-7 height, barely elicited a bid during the Calcutta.

The tournament began Saturday morning with a moment of silence in memory of former 16th Street player Sean Smith, who passed away, at age 52, in April, at his home in Hawaii after surfing in the morning and playing volleyball in the afternoon.

Then tournament founders Bob Courtney, Norm Green, Hal Ormondroyd, Sam Tattu and Jim Graham were introduced, though Graham is just 75 and Ormondroyd didn’t compete in the first Labor Day Tournament. Ormondroyd finished third with fellow 17th Street player Beecher Anderson in the first three Manhattan Beach Opens. He said he thought he was too good to play in a neighborhood tournament with midgets like Courtney and Green and deviants like Lee Campbell, who died happily in 1981, shortly after finally winning the tournament he helped found.

Campbell’s partner was five-time Manhattan Beach Open winner Mike O’Hara. Campbell was represented Saturday by son Kevin Campbell, Courtney’s godson. Graham recalled, as a teenage player, being in awe of Campbell after seeing the older player chase down a woman who flipped off the 16th Street tournament players when they yelled at her to pick up after her dog, who had taken a dump on The Strand. Campbell barehanded the poop and deposited it in the woman’s bikini bottom, patted her on the rump and urged her to have a nice day.

The years have taken a toll on the founders’ knees and hips, but not on their wit or competitiveness. When Courtney extended his hand to Green, Green extended himself to his full 5-foot-5 height so he could look down on his old rival setter and declare, “Bob, you’ve shrunk more than I have.”

Despite his height, Courtney recalled taking home multiple tournament awards for best block because the award always went to the 17th Street block where he lived.

Green even contested his own age. His driver’s license says he is 90, but he insisted he is only 87.

“I don’t count the three years I spent in a hospital,” said the Korean War Marine with USMC tattooed on his right arm.

Green underhanded the ceremonial first serve in the finals match Sunday afternoon, which he insisted on hitting from the back of the court.

The 1957 tournament had eight, two-man teams, made up by the tournament committee of “A” and “B” players from the group that played at 16th Street.

This year’s tournament had 32 four-man teams, also composed largely of 16th Street players, but with a significant number of “A” players from U.S. Olympic and national teams, a Swedish national team player, and in Luke Walton and Richard Jefferson, two NBA champions.

But none intimidated Redondo High alumnus and former UC Santa Barbara player Devon Burki. According to tournament announcer Chris “Geeter” McGee, the Lakers’ studio host, Burki was booted off the Santa Barbara team for reasons “Geeter” declined to disclose, except to say, “The coach is an idiot. This kid is a superstar.”

In the quarter and semi finals, Burki’s team put away teams led by AVP players Danny Ortega and Jeff Urton. In the finals Burki’s team, which included setter and tournament MVP Mike Derouin, Shane Taugner and James Chops, faced a team led by Jason Raney, another AVP veteran. At the side change, Burki’s team was down 8-1. Then Burki’s young legs and 7-foot wingspan took charge. His team surged to 12-12 before rolling on to win 15-12.

Bikini Four-Woman

On Monday, 16th Street women players hosted the 18th annual Bikini Four-Woman Tournament. Like the men’s four-man, the women’s teams were comprised of local “A,” “B,” “C,” and “D,” players, and ringers enlisted from the AVP tour and beach college teams.

USC beach volleyball player Emily Young used her powerful swing to lead teammates Elaine Dodson, Shannon Sneed and Bridget Lambert to the finals. But a better balanced team, led by former UC Riverside outside hitter Val Bueno (and veterinarian at VCA Coast Animal Hospital in Hermosa), with backup from Shelly Norman, Katrina Zawoski and Netty Polk, prevailed to win the tournament.