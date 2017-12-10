Advertisement
King Harbor/Redondo Beach Boat and Stand-up Paddle Parade celebrates California Christmas

Nearly two dozen boats and almost as many stand-up paddlers participated in the the 26th Annual King Harbor Holiday Boat Parade, presented by the King Harbor Yacht Club. This year’s theme was “California Christmas” and the Grand Marshall was KTLA meteorologist Vera Jimenez. The parade was c emceed by Mark Hansen (complete with bad Santa Claus jokes) and chaired by Tracey McMartin and Denise Harkins. Proceeds benefited the King Harbor Youth Foundation, Redondo Rotary Santa Monica Bar Maritime Training and Waterfront Education. ER

Photos by Kevin Cody

