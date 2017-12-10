King Harbor/Redondo Beach Boat and Stand-up Paddle Parade celebrates California Christmas
Nearly two dozen boats and almost as many stand-up paddlers participated in the the 26th Annual King Harbor Holiday Boat Parade, presented by the King Harbor Yacht Club. This year’s theme was “California Christmas” and the Grand Marshall was KTLA meteorologist Vera Jimenez. The parade was c emceed by Mark Hansen (complete with bad Santa Claus jokes) and chaired by Tracey McMartin and Denise Harkins. Proceeds benefited the King Harbor Youth Foundation, Redondo Rotary Santa Monica Bar Maritime Training and Waterfront Education. ER
Photos by Kevin Cody
Comments:
by Kevin Cody
Kevin is the publisher of Easy Reader and Beach. Share your news tips. 310 372-4611 ext. 110 or kevin[at]easyreadernews[dot]com
You must be logged in to post a comment Login