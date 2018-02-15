On the job for less than a year, Hermosa’s city manager to exit

Hermosa Beach City Manager Sergio Gonzalez, hired last May to replace former City Manager Tom Bakaly, will resign next month, according to a statement from the city.

Gonzalez will have his last day with the city on March 22. He is leaving for a job closer to the his home and family in the San Gabriel Valley, the statement said. Laura Mecoy, a spokesperson for the city, said that the Azusa City Council is set to vote on hiring Gonzalez on Monday.

Gonzalez previously served as City Manager in South Pasadena, and did not move to the South Bay when he got the job in Hermosa. During an Easy Reader interview following his hiring, Gonzalez said that the council had encouraged him to move to the area. At the time, Gonzales, who is married with twin daughters in elementary school, said “I’m having that conversation with my family right now.”

According to the statement from the city, Gonzalez often spent three hours per day commuting, and that the distance from home meant that he often had to miss city functions.

The City Council will go into closed session on Monday Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. to select an interim City Manager and settle on a process for hiring a replacement.

“As a Council, we have a lot on our plate, and we didn’t expect to be recruiting for a new city manager, but these things happen. This council has no doubt that the initiatives we have undertaken will continue to move forward without a hitch because we have tremendous staff and managers,” Mayor Jeff Duclos said in the statement.

This story will be updated as more information comes in.