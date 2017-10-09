Beach Cities Sports: Basketball, running, surfing and more

Surfing: The Jimmy Miller Memorial Foundation hosts The Jimmy Surf Fiesta presented by Fresh Brothers on Sunday, Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at 42nd Street in Manhattan Beach. Open to all ages and surfing skill levels, the event includes a raffle and auction. Entry fee is $50. To register, visit JimmyMillerFoundation.org.

Running: G.I. Joe Charles presents the annual Fall Pier-to-Pier Run/Walk on Saturday, Nov. 18 beginning at 8 a.m.. The run/walk starts and ends at the Hermosa Beach Pier. T-shirts, goodie bags and raffle prizes guaranteed to all pre-registered participants. Entry fee is $25 ($20 for Kids Run). For more information and to register, visit mbbootcamp.com.

Beach Volleyball: Elite Beach Volleyball is hosting Fall Ball Clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays, through Oct. 26 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at Marine Avenue in Manhattan Beach. Cost is $65 per clinic with discounts on five or more.. Visit elitebeachvolleyball.com for more information.

Basketball: Celebrating its 37th season, the Hermosa Beach Youth Basketball League is holding sign-ups and tryouts for its winter season. Open to boys and girls in Kindergarten through 8th grade, tryouts will be held Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 14-15 at the Hermosa Beach Community Center Gym, 710 Pier Ave. with make-up days the following weekend. Fees are $180 for first player in family, $165 for second and $150 for third (add $10 per player after Oct. 5). Online registration available at hbyb.net. For more information, including tryouts times, visit website or call 310-372-BALL.

The 8th annual Mini Mustangs Basketball Camp will take place Friday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Mira Costa High School Main Gym. Open to boys and girls in Kindergarten through 5th grade, the camp focuses on dribbling, shooting, passing and defense and is led by the Mira Costa girls basketball coaches and players. Limited to 100 participants, the cost of $65 includes a snack and Mini Mustang T-shirt. Internet registration closes Nov 3. For more information and to register, visit mbxfoundation.org.

Beach Tennis: The Beach Tennis Association will be holding an IFBT Halloween Tournament at 14th St. and The Strand in Hermosa Beach Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 21-22. Men’s and Women’s Doubles compete on Saturday followed by a Costume Round Robin Doubles (no mixed) tournament on Sunday. For more information and to register, visit beachtennisassociation.net.