Jimmy Miller Foundation hosts 17th Annual Surf Festival in Manhattan Beach

Over 100 surfers, from groms to pros, participated in the 17th Annual Jimmy Miller Surf Fiesta on Sunday at 40th Street in Manhattan Beach. Scoring was based on averaging the best rides by each surfer on the five-member teams. The surf was small and fast, but an offshore wind created plenty of opportunities for fun rides. Sponsors included the LA Kings and Fresh Brothers Pizza, who provided lunch. The Jimmy Miller Foundation provides ocean therapy for the physically and mentally ill, including military veterans. The therapy includes surf lessons for wounded veterans from the Veteran’s Hospital in West Los Angeles and at Camp Pendleton. For more information visit JimmyMillerFoundation.org. ER