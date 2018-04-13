Advertisement
 Added on April 13, 2018  Teri Marin  

Japonica: Best of the Beach 2018 Japanese

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page

Just about the time, we think we know something about Japanese cuisine, someone starts serving a specialty that shows how much more we have to learn. Redondo’s Japonica opened as an izakaya when that style of Japanese tavern tapas was a novel idea. They introduced sake sommeliers when nobody had heard of them, and now they’ve introduced kunsei items. Kunsei means “smoked,” and is just what you think it is – seafood, meats, and vegetables that have been infused with smoke flavor. Japonica has delighted the Japanese community by bringing these hitherto unavailable items to our area and offers the rest of us a chance to sample another aspect of one of the world’s great cuisines.

Japonica

1304 S. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach

(310) 316-9477

japonicadining.com

 

Runner-up: Rice Things

2401 Artesia Blvd., #105, Redondo Beach

(310) 214-9033

ricethingsrb.com

 

Comments:

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.

by Teri Marin

You must be logged in to post a comment Login