Japonica: Best of the Beach 2018 Japanese

Just about the time, we think we know something about Japanese cuisine, someone starts serving a specialty that shows how much more we have to learn. Redondo’s Japonica opened as an izakaya when that style of Japanese tavern tapas was a novel idea. They introduced sake sommeliers when nobody had heard of them, and now they’ve introduced kunsei items. Kunsei means “smoked,” and is just what you think it is – seafood, meats, and vegetables that have been infused with smoke flavor. Japonica has delighted the Japanese community by bringing these hitherto unavailable items to our area and offers the rest of us a chance to sample another aspect of one of the world’s great cuisines.

Japonica

1304 S. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach

(310) 316-9477

japonicadining.com

Runner-up: Rice Things

2401 Artesia Blvd., #105, Redondo Beach

(310) 214-9033

ricethingsrb.com