 Added on April 13, 2018  Teri Marin  

Izaka-ya by Katsuya: Best of the Beach 2018 Japanese sushi

There are sushi bars in our area with menus that have a mind-boggling number of items, which would be impressive if quantity was all that counted. The menu at Izaka-ya by Katsu-ya is shorter, partly because they have less of a focus on novelties and more on doing a fantastic job at what they actually serve. The menu isn’t the whole story, though. This is a place where you should never decide before taking a good look at the specials board because they offer the finest of both local and imported seasonal seafood. The presentations are often elegant, but secondary to the primary mission here: to focus on the flavor of first quality seafood prepared by masters.   

The IZAKA-YA by KATSU-YA

1133 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach

(310) 796-1888

katsu-yagroup.com

 

Runner-up: Oki Doki Sushi

442 Pacific Coast Hwy., Hermosa Beach

(310) 798-8289

 

by Teri Marin

