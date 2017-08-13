Advertisement
 Added on August 13, 2017  Kevin Cody   ,

International Surf Festival 2017: Swim, Surf, Sail, Volleyball,Taplin Bell, Medal of Valor

The Charlie Saikley Six Man. Photo by Richard Podgurski Jr

Six Man Volleyball, Team Fletch prosper once more

 

 

 

Bullock repeats as Pier-to-Pier Swim champion

 

 

Maveicks big wave champion Nic Lamp lets loose at the Manhattan Pier during the ISF Surf Championships. Photo by Wright Adaza

Titans of Mavericks champ Nic Lamb wins MB surf contest

 

 

 

 

 

Scott and Nate Rosen at te finish of the Velzy Stevens Pier to Pier Paddleboard Race. Photo by Kevin Cody

2017 International Surf Festival a South Bay family affair

 

 

 

 

 

A young paddler sprints to the finish aboard a soft top paddleboard during the Velzy Stevens Paddleboard Championships.

Velzy-Stevens Paddleboard Race attracts all ages

 

 

 

 

Stand up paddler Pat Ryan, and Donkeys Matt Walls, Scott Rusher and Ron Roebuck line up at the start of the Riviera Mexican R10 Paddleboard race. Photo by Kevin Cody

Molokai champions win Riviera Mex R10 Paddleboard

 

 

 

 

 

 

Congratulating former Chief Lifeguard Randy DeGregori (center) on receiving the Lifeguard Lifetime Achievement Award are interim Chief Lifeguard Fernando Boiteux, L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn, Beach Cities Health District board member Jane Diehl, and Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby. Photo by Ryan McDonald

Medal of Valor dinner honors L.A. County lifeguards

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Juliet Hemstreet works her way upwind during the King Harbor Yacht Club Surf Festival youth races last Wednesday. Photos by Kevin Cody

Youth sailing  added to  Surf Festival

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Flamingos won the coed 12-and-under division of the Junior 6-Man beach volleyball tournament. Photo courtesy of Manhattan Beach Department of Parks and Recreation

Junior 6-man beach  tourney keeps tradition alive

 

 

 

 

 

LA County-Southern lifeguards retain Taplin title

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

