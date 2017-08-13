International Surf Festival 2017: Swim, Surf, Sail, Volleyball,Taplin Bell, Medal of Valor

Nearly half of the 184 competitors in the International Surf Festival Velzy Stevens Paddleboard Championships raced with family members, sometimes on the same board. Paddlers competed on boards that ranged from soft tops to unlimited carbon fiber paddleboards.…

Though still recovering from the Molokai Channel Paddleboard Championships two weeks ago, Matt Poole (third at Molokai) and Katie Hazelrigg (first in mixed relay at Molokai) smoked the competition at the 20th Annual Riviera Mexican R10 paddleboard race. The race was part of last weekend's International Surf Festival.…