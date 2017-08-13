Added on August 13, 2017 Kevin Cody international surf festival , newsletter
International Surf Festival 2017: Swim, Surf, Sail, Volleyball,Taplin Bell, Medal of Valor
Six Man Volleyball, Team Fletch prosper once more
Bullock repeats as Pier-to-Pier Swim champion
Titans of Mavericks champ Nic Lamb wins MB surf contest
2017 International Surf Festival a South Bay family affair
Velzy-Stevens Paddleboard Race attracts all ages
Molokai champions win Riviera Mex R10 Paddleboard
Medal of Valor dinner honors L.A. County lifeguards
Youth sailing added to Surf Festival
Junior 6-man beach tourney keeps tradition alive
LA County-Southern lifeguards retain Taplin title
by Kevin Cody
