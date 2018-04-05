Huskies are State basketball champs

By Kevin Cody

Rolling Hills Prep sophomore Macy Pakele was named All-CIF Player of the Year and Rolling Hills Prep coach Richard Masson was named Coach of the Year after the Huskies claimed the school’s first-ever State CIF title by winning the Division 4 Girls Basketball Championships.

The championship game against Woodside Priory took place Friday, March 23 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Pakele scored 20 points and pulled down 11 rebounds in leading the Huskies to a 57 to 53 victory.Teammate Aly Maxey made the All-CIF first team. Maxey had 9 points and 7 rebounds in the State championship game.

Mary Star senior Hanalei Emnace earned CIF first-team honors in Division 5AA.