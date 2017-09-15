Hermosa Beach honors the fallen on Sept. 11

Rabbi Gila Katz addresses the crowd at Hermosa Beach’s Sept. 11th memorial ceremony on Monday at the city’s Memorial on the Greenbelt. Behind her are Father Joe Kim of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church; Joey Apodaca, field representative for Congressman Ted Lieu; Andrew DeBlock, senior field representative for Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi; Mayor Justin Massey; Chief Pete Bonano of the Hermosa Beach Fire Department; Lt. Landon Phillips of the Hermosa Beach Police Department; Capt. Tim O’Brien of the Manhattan Beach Police Department; and Mickey McRae, president of the Hermosa Beach Kiwanis. O’Brien told the gathered crowd how he was sent to Ground Zero following the terrorist attacks to assist with the search and rescue efforts. “The steel was still too hot to touch. Papers, that were once so important but now meant nothing, were everywhere,” O’Brien said. Massey was holding a flag, presented by Apodaca, that had recently flown at the U.S. Capital and will be hung at City Hall. McRae explained the origins of the city’s memorial bench, which features a button for every person who lost their life in the attacks. “We built this bench because we know that with new generations, memories will dim. In good times and trying times, we need to remember the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives that day.”