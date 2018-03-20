Beach Cities Sports: Baseball, football, running, volleyball and more

Track & Field: Former Mira Costa standout (Class of 2014) and University of Pennsylvania senior Abby Hong won the 3,000 (9:38.98) and 5,000 (16:24.46) races at the Ivy League Indoor Track & Field Championships. Hong became the first female Quaker to win the 3,000 since 2012 and won the 5000 by more than four seconds to help her team win the Championship for the first time since 1996.

Volleyball: National High School Coach of the Year Tommy Chaffins is holding a new series of boys and girls volleyball clinics for players in 3rd thru 8th grade starting Monday, March 26. Clinics are held at Redondo Union High School on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6:30-8:15 p.m. For more information, please visit tommychaffinsvballclinics.com.

Baseball: Beach City Baseball Academy will be hosting team Kitasuna from Japan and the Little Mountain Little League from Canada for its 7th annual International 12 and Under baseball tournament which will take place in El Segundo and Manhattan Beach Friday and Saturday March 30-31. Kitasuna has reached the Little League World Series six times winning four championships. Little Mountain is the first Chartered Little League outside of the United States (1951) reaching the World Series in three times. For more information, contact Richard Murad (212) 333-3939 or rmurad@beachcitybaseballacademy.com.

Running: Registration is available for the Sixth Annual 5K Fun Run for the Oceans, held by the Manhattan Beach Roundhouse Aquarium Teaching Center. This year’s Fun Run will be Saturday, May 5 starting at 9:30 a.m. on the north side of the Manhattan Beach Pier. Registration is available at roundhouseaquarium.org/funrun. Entry fee is $35, $40 on race day.

Flag Football: The American Flag Football League (AFFL) has opened registration for the inaugural 2018 US Open of Football, a single-elimination 7-on-7 tournament. The $1,000,000 Final in July pits the champion of the Pros’ Bracket and America’s Bracket. Fee is $99 per team (plus $99 per player, minimum $792 per team). Action begins with a regional qualifier in Irvine April 7-8. Athletes must be 18 years or older by March 23. For more information visit americanflag.football.