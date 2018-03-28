Home & Garden April 2018

1st Windows low prices, high quality

Find 24/7 convenience at 1stwindows.com or visit the Signal Hill showroom. 1st Windows promises the best prices in the South Bay. No games, no commissioned salespeople, no high-pressure sales. A volume, repeat-business dealer since 1995, 1st Windows is known for its straightforward and efficient service as well as its quality products, lines and workmanship.

(562) 494-9069

1858 E. 20th Street, Signal Hill

Catalina Paint

Catalina Paints, formerly known as Supreme Paints, is a destination for top quality house paints as well as wallpaper and window coverings. The Manhattan Beach location recently started carrying Farrow and Ball paints, and both the Redondo Beach and Manhattan locations carry Benjamin Moore, Cabot Stains, Hunter Douglas and a whole lot more. For a complete list of products and locations, please visit:

Catalinapaintstores.com

1002 S. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach, (310) 540-4456

708 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach, (310) 376-2444

Custom Design & Construction makes remodeling fun and easy

Custom Design & Construction takes the stressful process of home remodeling and makes it fun and easy. Beginning with the Discovery phase, CDC’s award-winning team works with you to explore all options within your budget range. By working with a single company that provides both design and construction all under one roof, you don’t have to be the middleman and your exact final price is in place before work even begins. That means no surprises down the road. Ask about easy in-house financing and if you aren’t sure where to start, please attend a free home remodeling seminar or stop by the Design Center. Call Custom Design & Construction today! License #524561

(310) 815-4815

2001 E. Mariposa Avenue, El Segundo

VisitCustomDesign.com

Destination: Art

Experience Destination: Art’s first big art exhibition of 2018, “Spring Fling.” Art lovers, interior designers, and home and garden enthusiasts are invited to a Gala Public Reception Saturday, April 28, 4 – 7 p.m. for this special show and sale, celebrating the natural beauty of the South Bay and the work of local artists. This event can help you explore your “personal art signature” as you begin, or enhance, the use of art in your home. Visit this unique studio and gallery concept, open Thursdays through Saturdays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays noon to 4 p.m.

(310) 742-3192

1815 W. 213th St., #135, Torrance

destination-art.net

Beautiful pools, spas and outdoor living space by Horusicky Construction Beautiful swimming pools, creative spas and artistic masonry work of all sizes are offered by Horusicky Construction. Started by Michael Horusicky, Sr. and now run by Mike Jr. and his sons, the family has been in business for over 45 years and is known for its quality work. Offering complete new pool and spa construction and remodels, hardscape, decking, outdoor kitchens, brick and stone projects of all sizes as well as landscaping. Horusicky Construction can meet all of your hardscape needs with the experience and expertise that you can trust. Log onto Horusicky.com to see their photo gallery and customer comments and reviews. Call or email to schedule a free estimate. (310) 544-9384

Kitchen Collection team creates timeless results

Jackie Balint, CKD, has been a designer in the kitchen and bath industry since 1981 and is the owner of The Kitchen Collection in Riviera Village in Redondo Beach. She and her daughter Debra offer years of expertise in practical and personalized kitchens and baths. They work with clients and contractors to create timeless projects, utilizing quality products and providing personal attention from concept to completion. Jackie and Debra have worked on projects throughout the country and have had many of their projects featured in architectural publications. The Kitchen Collection is a member of the National Kitchen & Bath Association and the Bath & Kitchen Buying Group. Jackie has served on the boards of both organizations.

(310) 540-4090

241 Avenida del Norte, Redondo Beach

TheKitchenCollection.com

Lindahl Concrete’s work is legendary

Lindahl Concrete is the leading concrete and masonry company in the South Bay. They value good relationships with their customers and produce the highest quality work. View their work of driveways, pool decks, patios, walkways, barbecues, city work, stone work, and more at their website. They are stamping, pavers and sand/washed finished concrete specialists. Visit their garden showroom to see samples of colors and finishes. Workman’s Comp & General Liability Insured. Call Casey Lindahl, Founder and President of Lindahl Concrete Construction. Lic. #531387.

(310) 326-6626

lindahlconcrete@aol.com

Lindahlconcrete.com

Mattucci Plumbing

At Mattucci Plumbing, the level of service you receive is a guarantee. For plumbing repairs and installations in the South Bay and Greater Los Angeles, Mattucci’s professional technicians are all about making services and equipment work as great as possible. Customer satisfaction is their #1 priority. Call today or book an appointment online. Their professional team is available whenever you need them and a live person will gladly assist you 24 hours a day. Call today for your free estimate.

(310) 543-2001

mattucciplumbing.com

Pete Fer Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning offers repairs, remodels

Pete Fer Plumbing is a complete mechanical contracting company, providing plumbing, heating and air conditioning for new construction, remodeling, service and repair to commercial and residential customers. They provide 24 hour service, seven days a week through an automated emergency dispatch paging system. Mention Peninsula People to one of their service technicians and receive $20 off your first service call.

(310) 831-0737

2020 S. Mesa St, San Pedro

Peveler’s Custom Interiors

Peveler’s Custom Interiors has been serving the South Bay and beyond for over 38 years. A full service design-build construction company, their scope of work includes additions, second floors, complete house renovations, new construction, kitchen and bath remodeling. They manufacture their own custom cabinetry. Fully insured, licensed and bonded, as are all of their subcontractors, Peveler’s is not going to be the lowest price nor will it be the highest price in town. They will be the company that provides high value for your investment. Please visit their showroom.

(310) 214-5049

4203 Spencer Street, Torrance

pevelers.com