Hermosa Police Beat

Vehicle, residence thefts

A suspect was arrested in South Hermosa earlier this month after allegedly breaking into a car, then breaking the window of a home. The incident began about 1 a.m. on Aug. 1, police said. The suspect broke the rear window of a car parked on the 800 block of Hermosa Avenue and rummaging through the vehicle. The suspect walked away from the vehicle, then broke a window of a nearby residence, police said. The suspect fled the residence on foot, but was arrested and booked on suspicion of breaking and entering and vandalism later that evening.

Lawn ornaments taken

An unknown suspect took three lawn ornaments from a home in North Hermosa last week. According to police reports, the theft took place about 1 p.m. on Aug. 9 at a home in the 2400 block of Park Avenue, near Valley Park.