Hermosa Beach eighth-graders bring packs o’ plenty to Skid Row

by Ryan McDonald

Before Sunday, Finn Sullivan had never visited Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles. On arriving back in Hermosa Beach, the Valley School eighth-grader was struck less by the suffering he saw than by how little distance separated him from it.

“It’s crazy how you can drive 30 minutes, and go from Hermosa Beach to a place where people are sleeping on the street in tents,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan was one of 10 Hermosa Beach eighth graders who recently collected and delivered more than 300 backpacks to the Union Rescue Mission, a shelter located on San Pedro Street in the heart of Skid Row. The students had a chance to deliver the backpacks to the mission’s residents, then take a tour and learn about the facility.

The students — Kainoa Crow, Zachary Dias, Alex Liou, Andrew Nachman, Jonathan Nachman, Sullivan, Cole Slusser, Cole Trundgen, Charlie Webb and Shane Weber — are mostly eighth graders at Hermosa Valley. (The Nachman brother attend Chadwick.) Over the last few weeks, they have been collecting backpacks from the community and filling them with clothing, blankets, and toiletries.

The materials were suggested by the shelter, and the students said they saw them as providing a bit of dignity to those facing a night on the street.

“Everybody should be treated equally. Everybody should at least have the chance to clean themselves up,” Slusser said.

The project began with a desire for something new. Over the past several years, several of the families of the students involved have chosen a charity to volunteer at, said Cyndi Willis, Sullivan’s mother. In recent years, they have volunteered at Feed My Starving Children, a nonprofit dedicated to packaging and distributing food to hungry people in developing nations. This year, they decided to do something a bit less “controlled.”

Willis said she gave Sullivan the choice of what charity to pursue, hoping that choosing a project would help him bond with it.

“I really don’t want him to be made to do charitable works. In the beginning, it was like, ‘Okay, this is what I pick.’ But once he’d decided on something, you could see a change. He was in charge, he was saying, ‘Yes, I want to get involved.’ Once he made that choice, he felt pride, he felt encouraged, and just wanted to do it,” Willis said.

The group began coordinating with Union Rescue Mission and set a goal of 180 backpacks, one for each of the mission’s residents. They quickly got to 100 when donations started to slow. They worried for a bit, but a coordinated social media campaign and some attention from KCBS helped to spread the word. In the final days, backpacks were pouring in from all over the community, Willis said.

The crew ended up with 275 backpacks stuffed with goods, and 35 un-packed backpacks. The extra will be given out among the many homeless people in the area for whom Union Rescue does not have beds.

The kids said that most of the people who received backpacks were thankful, although a few had trouble expressing their gratitude. Many of those at the mission, they learned, suffered from drug problems or mental illness, but were receiving treatment.

“The guy giving the tour at the end said, ‘You might not see thankfulness, but believe me, it’ll help them in the long run,’” Liou said.