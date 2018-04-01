Added on April 1, 2018
Kevin Cody
Hermosa Beach
Hermosa celebrates Easter with sunrise services
Father Joseph Kim of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church celebrates Easter Sunrise Mass for nearly 1,000 parishioners on the beach at the Hermosa pier. Photos by Kevin Cody
Despite a chilly morning, local church continued their tradition of outdoor Easter Sunrise Services. Our Lady of Guadalupe held its traditional sunrise service on the beach at the Hermosa pier. Hope Chapel traditionally holds it sunrise service in the parking lot in front of its church, at Pacific Coast Highway and Artesia Boulevard. But because of construction, this year’s service was held on the lawn in front of the Hermosa Beach Community Center.
Hope Chapel faithful filled the lawn in front of the Hermosa Beach Community Center.
The Our Lady of Guadalupe choir performs at the beach sunrise service.
The Hope Chapel Band performs on the lawn at the Hermosa Beach Community Center.
