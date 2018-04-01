Hermosa celebrates Easter with sunrise services

Despite a chilly morning, local church continued their tradition of outdoor Easter Sunrise Services. Our Lady of Guadalupe held its traditional sunrise service on the beach at the Hermosa pier. Hope Chapel traditionally holds it sunrise service in the parking lot in front of its church, at Pacific Coast Highway and Artesia Boulevard. But because of construction, this year’s service was held on the lawn in front of the Hermosa Beach Community Center.