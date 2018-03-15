Hermosa Beach About Town

City attorney firm merger

Jenkins & Hogin, the law firm of longtime City Attorney Michael Jenkins, has merged with a larger law firm. Jenkins & Hogin merged with Best, Best & Krieger, last month. In a letter to the City Council last week, Jenkins wrote that the merger would free up him and fellow founding partner Christi Hogin to focus on practicing law while giving the city access to the resources of Best. Provided the council agrees to reassign the contract, Jenkins will remain as City Attorney.

Best is a roughly 125-year-old firm with about 200 attorneys spread among eight California offices and one office in Washington, D.C. In his letter to the council, Jenkins said that Best has “the most extensive public agency practice in the state of California.” According to Best’s website, their recent court triumphs include defending the City of Lafayette in a dispute with a homeowner over blocked views, and an appellate court victory in a water law case for the City of Ventura.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce and Visitors’ Bureau will host the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The parade features an assortment of floats and appearances by local officials, and winds along Pier and Hermosa Avenues.