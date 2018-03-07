Hermosa Beach About Town

Talking education

Hermosa Beach School Board President Maggie Bove LaMonica will host her monthly “Ed Talk,” an informal discussion of issues facing the school district, this Sunday. This week’s discussion will focus on school safety and will feature Superintendent Pat Escalante and members of the Hermosa Beach Police Department. The discussion will run from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the district offices on the east side of South Park.

Fitness classes

Several gyms and studios will offer free exercise classes this weekend as part of the “Free Fitness Weekend” partnership with the Beach Cities Health District. Bionic Body, Poise Fitness, Kangoo Blast and other Hermosa Businesses will offer a mix of workouts on March 9th, 10th, and 11th.

This is the program’s third year in operation. Officials with the health district said that it was motivated by the idea of getting people interested in new kinds of exercise.

“It’s a unique opportunity for residents to get moving and try a new class or fitness studio that they may be otherwise wouldn’t participate in,” said Tom Bakalay, the health district’s CEO and a former Hermosa Beach City Manager.

Offered classes include yoga, kickboxing, Pilates and stand-up paddleboarding. Businesses in Manhattan Beach and Redondo Beach are also participating. For a full schedule of events, go to bchd.org/freefitness.