Hermosa Beach About Town

Hearts of Hermosa

The Hermosa Beach Education Foundation will host Hearts of Hermosa, its largest annual fundraiser, on Saturday, March 24, in a tented pavilion next to the Community Center. Features include a live and silent auction, with entertainment provided by a live DJ. There will be an open bar, and food will be provided by local restaurants including Bottle Inn, Tower 12 and Locale 90.

Money raised by the event helps the education foundation supplement funding provided to the district for programs including smaller class sizes and physical education. As of Tuesday evening, tickets for the event were already 77 percent sold out. To purchase tickets, go to hbef.org.

Adrienne’s Search for a Cure

The 12th Annual Adrienne’s Search for a Children’s Cancer Cure fundraiser will take place this Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Kiwanis Hall on Valley Drive. The evening is sponsored by the Woman’s Club of Hermosa Beach. Attendees will enjoy a magician, catered dinner and live music from local rockers Feed the Kitty. Proceeds benefit clinical trials at the City of Hope. To purchase tickets, go to womansclubofhermosabeach.org.