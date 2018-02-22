Hermosa Beach About Town

Implications of legal marijuana

Hermosa Beach will host a “parent chat” next week devoted to the implications of marijuana legalization for teenagers. The event, organized by the Southern California nonprofit Behavioral Health Services, will feature a panel including: Brian Hurley, an assistant professor of addiction medicine at UCLA; Dr. Nikki Wesley, director of student services for Redondo Beach Unified School District; and HBPD Capt. Milton McKinnon. March 1, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Let’s get small

Tiny art will have a big presence Saturday night when ShockBoxx art gallery on Cypress Avenue debuts its Miniature Art Show. The show is curated by guest curator Brittany Davis, of Beyond the Lines Gallery in Los Angeles’ Fashion District. Pieces are limited to those no bigger than a 10-by-10 inch frame. The show opens Saturday at 7 p.m.

Community First Meeting

City Councilmember Hany Fangary will host his monthly “Community First” meeting this Saturday in City Council chambers. Community members can come with questions for the councilmember, or raise civic issues. The meeting begins at 2 p.m.