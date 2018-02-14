Hermosa Beach About Town

Oil Drilling town hall

Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) will host a “Protect the Coast” town hall Friday night devoted to a recently announced Trump Administration initiative that could open California to new offshore oil drilling for the first time in decades.

Last month, President Donald Trump announced a new, proposed leasing program for offshore oil drilling that would open almost the entire U.S. coastline to oil drilling. The program, if adopted, would reverse an existing Obama Administration protocol that prohibited new drilling in all but a portion of the Gulf of Mexico.

In response, Muratsuchi recently co-authored AB 1775. If passed by the legislature and signed by the governor, the bill would prohibit the State Lands Commission from approving leases for necessary drilling infrastructure, like pipelines. Muratsuchi and the bill’s backers say it would make new drilling essentially impossible in the state. The bill has already garnered support from South Bay cities, including Hermosa, which sent a letter of support for it earlier this month.

Muratsuchi will be joined by local elected officials and representatives from local environmental organizations. The town hall will take place at the Hermosa Beach Community Center from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Beach BALL

Leadership Hermosa Beach hosts its annual Beach Ball this Saturday night. The event highlights “Emerging Leaders” in the community in three categories: adult, youth, and business or nonprofit. According to LHB President Laura Misel, the group received 52 submissions and a record number of nominations this year. The event takes place at The Standing Room on Hermosa Avenue, and runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $40, and are available at http://beachballhb.com/.