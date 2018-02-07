Hermosa Beach About Town

Legislator hosts chat

Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi will host a Q&A over coffee this Saturday morning. “Ask Al” will take place at City Council Chambers from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The discussion will focus on state legislative issues affecting Hermosa and the South Bay, and attendees are urged to bring questions. To RSVP, visit asmdc.org/muratsuchi.

Education questions

Maggie Bove-LaMonica, president of the Hermosa Beach City School District board, will host Ed Talks Sunday morning, an informal community meeting devoted to local education issues. Bove-LaMonica will offer updates on what is happening in the district, and listen to resident questions and concerns. The meeting will take place at the district office building on the west side of South Park at 425 Valley Drive, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Beach Ball

Leadership Hermosa will host their annual Beach Ball fundraiser on Feb. 17. The event honors “emerging leaders in the local community in the categories of youth, adult, and business or nonprofit. The money raised goes to support future alumni projects of Leadership Hermosa, which aims to get residents more involved in civic affairs. Tickets may be purchased at http://beachballhb.com.