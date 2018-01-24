Hermosa Beach About Town

Community-wide garage sale

More than 150 garage sales will take place throughout Hermosa Beach on Saturday morning. The simultaneous sales are part of Hermosa’s effort to encourage people to clean out their garages to make more space for cars. Although the practice of using garages for storage is pervasive in Hermosa and other parking-challenged cities, parking in a driveway with a portion of a vehicle extending into the sidewalk is a violation of the state vehicle code and can force kids and the disabled to make dangerous detours into the road.

The city is trying to reduce the number of tickets it would have to write to enforce the provision and is in the midst of an educational campaign aimed at getting residents to voluntarily comply. In past discussions, city staff has indicated that residents may not be using their garages to hold their cars because they are being used to store other goods.

The event is co-sponsored by Athens Services, the city’s waste hauler. Garage sales will run from 7 a.m. till noon. Garage sale signs are available at Easy Reader for $10. A map of all properties taking part is available on the city’s website at http://www.hermosabch.org/index.aspx?page=921. Those looking to browse for unique items can also search on Instagram using #hermosagaragesale.

Hazardous waste collection

Residents can drop off old electronic appliances, batteries, paint, household cleaners and more at a hazardous waste and e-waste collection on Saturday. The event is coordinated by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works The collection will take place at Clark Field from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Controlled substances, industrial waste, and white appliances like refrigerators or washing machines, will not be accepted.

Skechers project meeting

The Planning Commission will host a special meeting next Wednesday devoted to the final Environmental Impact Report for the Skechers office complex on Pacific Coast Highway. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m.