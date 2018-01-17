Hermosa Beach About Town

Man, woman of year honored

Pete Hoffman and Maureen Lewis were recognized as the Hermosa Beach Man and Woman of the Year Tuesday night at the Chamber of Commerce’s annual officers’ installation dinner. Hoffman is the chair of the Department of Urban and Environmental Studies at Loyola Marymount University. Lewis recently retired as director of e-commerce at Belkin International and is a member of Hermosa’s Parks and Recreation Commission. Photo by Kevin Cody

New school board member chosen

Jennifer Cole was unanimously chosen to fill the seat on the Hermosa Beach City School District left by the departure of former board member Mary Campbell. Campbell left after being elected to the Hermosa Beach City Council in November.

Cole is the mom of a second-grader and a fifth-grader who attend Redondo Beach schools. She said that her “experience and perspective from outside community” would help her with the “creative thinking needed to overcome” budgeting concerns and other issues facing the district.

Cole has previously worked as a teacher and principal in both public and charter schools, including serving as the founding principal of a charter school in the Crenshaw neighborhood of Los Angeles.