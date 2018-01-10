Hermosa Beach About Town

Parking permit renewal

Residents living in parking permit areas are urged to renew their permits. Renewal can be done online through the city’s website, www.hermosabch.org, or by mail, to avoid waiting in line. The city will begin mailing out permits the week of Jan. 29. Over-the-counter renewals will begin Feb. 5. To renew in person, bring the renewal postcard mailed sent to your address and a valid form of identification, or a proof of residency, such as a utility bill, dated in the last 30 days. Residential permits cost $40. A prorated permit for half price will be available starting Sept. 1.

An enforcement grace period will be in effect until March 19, with ticketing starting at 10 a.m. the next day.

Homeless count

Hermosa Beach will be one of dozens of cities throughout Southern California to host the Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count later this month. On Jan. 24 at 8 p.m., volunteers will gather at City Council Chambers. Officials from the Los Angeles County Homeless Services Authority will lead a brief training session. Volunteers will then form into groups of two and three, and fan out across Manhattan Beach and Hermosa to take a census of the unsheltered. The data collected will help determine funding for the region from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. To sign up, go to: http://www.theycountwillyou.org/hermosabeach18.