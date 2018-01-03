Hermosa Beach About Town

Cypress Street art show

“Enough,” a protest-themed art show, will have its opening night at ShockBoxx art gallery this Saturday night. The show will feature politically themed works dealing with issues ranging from gun violence to climate change, and will include both local artists as well as submissions from as far away as Chicago. ShockBoxx is at 636 Cypress Ave. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Fundraiser concert

Local bands will raise funds for the Hermosa Beach Kiwanis Club with an all-ages concert next Friday evening. Performers include 1034, The Mailmen, The Cavities and Nightmare Enterprises. Doors open at the Kiwanis Club on Valley Drive at 5 p.m., with performances running from 6 p.m. till 10 p.m. Admission is $5. 1034 will also play a second fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club in February, with the rest of the lineup still to be determined.

Blood Drive

The Hermosa Beach Police Department hosts a Red Cross Blood Drive on Thursday, Jan. 4. The drive will take place at City Council Chambers, and will run from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m. To register, go to redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code “badgesocal.” For more information, contact Lt. Landon Phillips at lphillips@hermosapolice.org.