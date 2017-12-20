Hermosa Beach About Town

Community Movie Night

Hermosa celebrates the holiday season with a screening of “The Polar Express” at the Community Theater Thursday night, the first night of winter break for city schools.

The film screening begins at 6 p.m. The G-rated movie runs for 1 hour and 40 minutes. The event is free, but registration is required. To register, go to: https://apm.activecommunities.com/cityofhermosabeach/Activity_Search/2397

New Year’s Eve Celebration

Hermosa’s annual New Year’s Eve Celebration will take place on Pier Plaza on the evening of Dec. 31. The event, which is free, is put on each year by the Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Bureau. Festivities begin at 8 p.m., with Lou Giovannetti serenading revelers with big band music. The event will feature a televised ball drop ceremony from Times Square in New York City at 9 p.m PST., followed by a proper ringing in of the New Year at midnight.

Blood Drive

The Hermosa Beach Police Department will host a Red Cross blood drive on Jan. 4. The drive will take place in City Council chambers from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To register, go to www.redcrossblog.org, and enter the sponsor code “badgesocal.”